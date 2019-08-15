Gong Hyo Jin, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Ji Suk, & more attend 1st script reading for 'When the Camellias Bloom'

The cast and crew of KBS2's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'When The Camellias Bloom' recently gathered for their first script reading, ahead of filming!

'When The Camellias Bloom' is a hilarious romantic comedy starring Gong Hyo Jin, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Ji Suk, Oh Jung Se, Song Dam Bi, and more. Already during the cast and crew's first script reading, the atmosphere perfectly portrayed the fun, friendly vibe of a rom-com story to make viewers laugh.

First up, Gong Hyo Jin plays the role of a woman named Dong Baek. She's loved by everyone, but has never felt loved by anyone, with deep prejudices about love and relationship. However, she begins to change after meeting a man named Hwang Yong Shik.

Actor Kang Ha Neul plays the role of Hwang Yong Shik, an ignorantly pure man from the country, whose naivety in love makes him all the more lovable. From the start, Yong Shik confesses to Dong Baek straightforwardly, using his positivity to convince not only Dong Baek but all those around them.



Does the storyline sound interesting so far? You can look forward to its premiere this September after currently airing series 'Justice'!



