Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk confesses he's suffered from a chronic heart disease since birth

On August 7, UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk honestly opened up about a heart condition he's lived with since birth during his appearance on 'Radio Star'. 

The idol shared, "This is the first time that I'm talking about this on broadcast, but I actually live with a heart disease. I've had it since I was born, so I don't know about it in specific details. It was a disease where the valve did not function properly. When I was younger, I thought that all people had a scar on their chests. But I realized in 4th~5th grade that I was the only one with a scar like that."

Lee Jin Hyuk continued, "I didn't really think of it as a big deal, but the key moment where it became a hinderance to my life was when I started preparing to become an idol and became a trainee at a company. It turned out that I was physically weaker than the other trainees. So I wondered if I should give up becoming an idol, and my mom told me to stop if it was too difficult. But I thought at the time, 'Why should I give up becoming an idol just because of this [disease]?' I wanted to overcome it, so I ended up just practicing like mad day and night. As I trained to become an idol, my heart became bigger and the muscles surrounding it became stronger, so I became much healthier. The doctor also said that they didn't think it would turn out like this. They were also surprised to see how healthier I became. But I am receiving constant checkups for my heart condition." 

It turned out, one of the reasons why Lee Jin Hyuk doesn't drink alcohol, caffeine, or smoke was due to his heart condition. He added on that it was sometimes hard to see other members or his fellow singers drink energy drinks to vamp themselves up, as he shared, "There's so much caffeine in those drinks, but in my case, I have to just endure it with my mentality even if I'm tired." 

Also on this episode of 'Radio Star', Lee Jin Hyuk revealed for the first time since the end of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' that he is open to the idea of another project group, the fan-wanted BY9, debuting from contestants who did not make it into X1

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Share the same sentiments with him coz I was born with congenital heart disease too. He has to take extremely good care of and refrain from exerting himself to keep fragile hearts like ours healthy...such is life.

2

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I hope he will always take care of himself.

