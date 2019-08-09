IZ members are friendly bandmates next door in group + individual comeback teaser images

Music K Entertainment's rookie idol band IZ will be returning this summer with a friendly, boys next door image in their 2nd single album 'From:IZ'.

Throughout this week, IZ have released refreshing teaser images of each of the members including Jihoo, Woosu, Hyunjun, and Junyoung, followed by their latest group teaser images. Whether it's individually or altogether, each of the IZ members give off the familiar vibe of a crew of bandmates next door in a garage, painting a reminiscent image of youth.



IZ's comeback with their 2nd single album 'From:IZ' is set for this August 21 at 6 PM KST.



