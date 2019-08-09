Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

BTS, EXO, & NCT are the top 3 boy groups in terms of brand values for August

AKP STAFF

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation on August 10, BTS, EXO, and NCT ended up as the top 3 boy groups in terms of brand values in the month of August. 

The Institute analyzed big data involving numerous boy groups from July 9 through August 10, 2019 including communication, participation, media activity, community activity, and more. In 1st place came BTS with 14,857,210 points, followed by EXO in 2nd with 5,685,904 points. NCT newly made an appearance in the top 3 rankings this month in 3rd place, with a total of 2,559,612 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Pentagon, CIX, SeventeenSuper Junior, WINNER, NU'EST, and SHINee. Check out the full analysis results below. 

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. NCT
Sweettand218 pts 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I LOVE ALL 3 OF THESE GROUPS

yesmetoo0 pt 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

BTS is where the money is at. Even western media and advertisers are beginning to take notice. Its one thing to have a lot of followers on twitter or instagram, but what BTS has is much greater. They have fans that actually support and put their money were it counts. BTS fans have the biggest spending power in the world right now. Views dont mean shizz if sales are bad. However unlike with other acta their sales are even more impressive than their views.

