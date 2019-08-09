Comedian Kim Min Kyung's younger brother passes away unexpectedly + netizens send their condolences

According to reports on August 9, female comedian Kim Min Kyung's younger brother abruptly passed away on this day, despite the fact that he had no known illnesses or health problems.

Kim Min Kyung's label JDB Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "Kim Min Kyung's younger brother passed away on this day. She was notified recently, and is making her way to his funeral in Daegu. We will not be able to comment on her future schedules until after she contacts us with updates."



Hearing the news, numerous netizens as well as Kim Min Kyung's fellow comedian colleagues are sending their condolences to the family. Meanwhile, Kim Min Kyung is best known as a cast member of Comedy TV's 'Delicious Guys'.



Our condolences also go out to her and her family.