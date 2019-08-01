Winners of the '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards'!

The '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards' were held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 1.
The 'Genie Music Awards' have partnered up with Mnet's digital studio M2 for the 'M2 MGMA' awards, which recognizes performers by online voting, digital sales, judge scores, and social media interest. Winners were selected from artists who released music from July 1 of 2018 to June 19 of this year.
Check out the winners below, and watch the performances here!
Top Artist | BTS
Top Music | Paul Kim - "Me After You"
Top Best Selling Artist | TWICE
M2 Top Video | BTS
Best Digital Album of the Year | BTS - 'Love Yourself: Answer'
Best Group | BTS | TWICE
Best Solo Artist | Paul Kim | Kim Chung Ha
Best New Artist | TXT | ITZY
Best Dance Performance | BTS - "Boy With Luv" | IZ*ONE - "Violeta"
Best Vocal Performance | MAMAMOO - "GoGobebe"
Best Band Performance | DAY6 - "Time of Our Life"
Genie Music Popularity Award | BTS
Global Popularity Award | BTS
M2 The Most Popular Artist | IZ*ONE
The Performance Creator | Lia Kim
M2 Hot Star Award | Pentagon | Cosmic Girls
Genie Music Next Generation Star | Kim Jae Hwan | AB6IX
The Innovator | Yoon Jong Shin
Congratulations to all the winners!
