Winners of the '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards'!

The '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards' were held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 1.



The 'Genie Music Awards' have partnered up with Mnet's digital studio M2 for the 'M2 MGMA' awards, which recognizes performers by online voting, digital sales, judge scores, and social media interest. Winners were selected from artists who released music from July 1 of 2018 to June 19 of this year.



Check out the winners below, and watch the performances here!



Top Artist | BTS

Top Music | Paul Kim - "Me After You"

Top Best Selling Artist | TWICE

M2 Top Video | BTS

Best Digital Album of the Year | BTS - 'Love Yourself: Answer'







Best Group | BTS | TWICE

Best Solo Artist | Paul Kim | Kim Chung Ha

Best New Artist | TXT | ITZY







Best Dance Performance | BTS - "Boy With Luv" | IZ*ONE - "Violeta"

Best Vocal Performance | MAMAMOO - "GoGobebe"

Best Band Performance | DAY6 - "Time of Our Life"







Genie Music Popularity Award | BTS

Global Popularity Award | BTS

M2 The Most Popular Artist | IZ*ONE

The Performance Creator | Lia Kim

M2 Hot Star Award | Pentagon | Cosmic Girls

Genie Music Next Generation Star | Kim Jae Hwan | AB6IX

The Innovator | Yoon Jong Shin



Congratulations to all the winners!