Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

30

9

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Winners of the '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards'!

AKP STAFF

The '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards' were held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 1. 

The 'Genie Music Awards' have partnered up with Mnet's digital studio M2 for the 'M2 MGMA' awards, which recognizes performers by online voting, digital sales, judge scores, and social media interest. Winners were selected from artists who released music from July 1 of 2018 to June 19 of this year. 

Check out the winners below, and watch the performances here

Top Artist | BTS
Top Music | Paul Kim - "Me After You"
Top Best Selling Artist | TWICE
M2 Top Video | BTS
Best Digital Album of the Year | BTS - 'Love Yourself: Answer'


Best Group | BTSTWICE
Best Solo Artist | Paul KimKim Chung Ha
Best New Artist | TXTITZY



Best Dance Performance | BTS - "Boy With Luv" | IZ*ONE - "Violeta"
Best Vocal Performance | MAMAMOO - "GoGobebe"
Best Band Performance | DAY6 - "Time of Our Life"


Genie Music Popularity Award | BTS
Global Popularity Award | BTS
M2 The Most Popular Artist | IZ*ONE
The Performance Creator | Lia Kim
M2 Hot Star Award | PentagonCosmic Girls
Genie Music Next Generation Star | Kim Jae HwanAB6IX
The Innovator | Yoon Jong Shin


===
Congratulations to all the winners!

  1. misc.
  2. M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS
22 15,077 Share 77% Upvoted

7

Kirsty_Louise4,214 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

This was a good night for BigHit, I'm so happy for BTS and TXT! I'm glad TXT won, I really am. I was on the fence about them when they first debuted but I gave them a fair chance and you know what Crown is a bop! I hope more people give them a fair chance rather than just comparing them to BTS.



Share

2 more replies

4

Azure_Aurora978 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

We won so well, ARMYS. Congratulations. If BTS can win two Daesangs without attending, they better win all FOUR Daesangs of MAMA this year, which I hope they will attend.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Winners of the '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards'!
1 hour ago   22   14,934
misc.
Winners of the '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards'!
1 hour ago   22   14,934

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND