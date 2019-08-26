IOI's Lim Na Young named promotional ambassador for Seoul's traditional culture hub Insadong

Lim Na Young has been named a promotional ambassador for popular Seoul tourist destination, Insadong!



The idol attended a press conference for the 32nd Insadong Traditional Culture Festival on August 26, where she was awarded an official appointment certificate and commemorative plaque.





"I am so honored to become Insadong's promotional ambassador," she stated at the event. "From now on, I will work with you to preserve and promote Korea's traditional culture."



During the conference, she also expressed gratitude to the fans waiting for her return to idol activities, thanking them for their support.





"I will return with a great image, so please give me lots of support in the future as well," she added.





As one of her first appearances as ambassador, Im Na Young will be appearing as part of Insadong's 'Traditional Court Dress Fashion Show & Parade' event on August 31.



Meanwhile, since leaving PRISTIN and their agency Pledis earlier this year, she has signed an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency. She is currently preparing for reunion activites with IOI set for October of this year.

