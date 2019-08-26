Mnet's global boy group project 'World Klass' drops profile film teasers of contestants Chan and Chi Hoon

Mnet's upcoming global boy group survival program 'World Klass' has unveiled profile films for contestants Chan and Chi Hoon!

The films were released on August 26 KST through 'World Klass's official VLIVE, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

In the first video, Korean trainee Chan shows off his fluid dance skills and rap gestures. According to Mnet, the contestant is multi-talented with rap, dance, and song producing abilities.

The second video, which introduces rap, vocal, and producing skilled Korean trainee Chi Hoon, shows him posing confidently for the camera, boasting handsome and charismatic visuals with all-white fashion and platinum blonde hair.

Meanwhile, 'World Klass' will showcase the abilities of 20 male trainees from around the world as they compete to debut in ten-member project group 'TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra).' The first episode is set to air on both Mnet and VLIVE this October.

Check out the videos below!

