Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IOI's Lim Na Young signs with Sublime Artist Agency after PRISTIN's disbandment

IOI's Lim Na Young has found a new agency after her group PRISTIN's disbandment, earlier this year. 

On August 22, entertainment company Sublime Artist Agency confirmed to media outlets, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with Lim Na Young. We placed focus on Lim Na Young's potential as an artist, and we will do our best so that she can shine brightly in whatever area it may be." 

Well-known as a member of IOI and Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 1 as well as the leader of Pledis Entertainment's recently disbanded girl group PRISTIN, Lim Na Young will be continuing her promotions in a variety of fields such as in singing, acting, choreography, etc. Meanwhile, Sublime Artist Agency is also home to T-ara's Hyomin

Best of luck, Na Young!

morgue19 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

I hope she gets the treatment she deserves with them, it's still so heartbreaking the way Pledis failed Pristin T_T

amu_jane834 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

Pledis failed to look after the female groups

