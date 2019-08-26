Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jung Yoo Mi, g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung, and VIXX's Ravi to run restaurant together in pilot for MBC reality show

Actress Jung Yoo Mi, g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung, and VIXX's Ravi have come together for a new two-part pilot reality show.

According to MBC, the reality show is set to air in mid September. 

Ahead of this announcement, one media outlet reported that the premise for the show is centered around 'Mirage Restaurant,' an eatery the three stars will be opening and operating with a foreign star chef named Joseph. They are currently filming in Gangwon Province's Inje County.


Stay tuned for more news about this exciting program!

