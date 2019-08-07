Hongyi Entertainment to work with FNC for 'Produce X 101' Tony and Wei Zi Yue's Korean promotions

It seems like FNC Entertainment will be handling all Korean promotions and management of 'Produce X 101' trainees Tony (rank 20) and Wei Zi Yue (rank 43) in the near future.

FNC Entertainment posted a statement on behalf of Hongyi Entertainment on their website stating:





"Hello. This is Hongyi Entertainment.

Our trainees Tony and Wei Zi Yue have received a lot of love from fans in Korea and China, as well as all over the world after appearing in 'Produce X 101'. To return the support and love that were given, we are continuously looking for ways to support their promotions in both Korea and China.

As we are in China, we are discussing a way for FNC Entertainment to handle management and promotion for both Tony and Wei Zi Yue.

We thank you once again for all your support and ask for your continuous love and interest.

Thank you."

Fans can look forward to the two trainees' promotions and activities in Korea as they pursue their careers as entertainers.