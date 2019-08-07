Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 hours ago

Hongyi Entertainment to work with FNC for 'Produce X 101' Tony and Wei Zi Yue's Korean promotions

It seems like FNC Entertainment will be handling all Korean promotions and management of 'Produce X 101' trainees Tony (rank 20) and Wei Zi Yue (rank 43) in the near future. 

FNC Entertainment posted a statement on behalf of Hongyi Entertainment on their website stating: 


"Hello. This is Hongyi Entertainment.

Our trainees Tony and Wei Zi Yue have received a lot of love from fans in Korea and China, as well as all over the world after appearing in 'Produce X 101'. To return the support and love that were given, we are continuously looking for ways to support their promotions in both Korea and China. 

As we are in China, we are discussing a way for FNC Entertainment to handle management and promotion for both Tony and Wei Zi Yue.  

We thank you once again for all your support and ask for your continuous love and interest. 

Thank you."

Fans can look forward to the two trainees' promotions and activities in Korea as they pursue their careers as entertainers. 

markel9000149 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

Yay tony was my fav pick so this is good news. This good thing for the company to as trainees with in the top 20 tend to do well in spite of not making the debut line up so it be a waste to not promote them. Being popular here and being Chinese will give them and who ever promotes with them a heads up in that market to.

Jie237 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

So happy for them. Keep training and work hard♥️

