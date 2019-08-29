KBS confirms '1 Night, 2 Days' is returning this year

KBS has confirmed '1 Night, 2 Days' is returning this year.



After an insider revealed the series would be making a comeback, KBS confirmed the reports. On August 29, the network announced, "After a long discussion, we've decided to begin working on season 4 of '1N2D' with the goal of premiering it later this year."



KBS further stated the premiere date and cast members have yet to be decided.



Do you want to see a whole new group on '1N2D' or do you want some members to return?