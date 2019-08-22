Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

GRAY says Jay Park's chest is too big?

GRAY revealed he thinks fellow AOMG rapper Jay Park's chest is too big.

On the August 22nd premiere of MBN x AOMG's new variety show 'Signhere', rappers Simon DCode Kunst, GRAY, and Woo Won Jae got together. Code Kunst expressed, "The producers want us to talk about Jay Park behind his back," but GRAY and Simon D refused, explaining they couldn't do that to the head of AOMG.

GRAY then said, "If I have to say something, he's 2 cm (0.79 in) taller than me. To be honest, his chest is too big. He has chest muscles, which are muscles that humans don't even need in their daily lives." Code Kunst added, "He's a useless person I guess." 

Will you be watching 'Signhere'?

