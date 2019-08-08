Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 16 hours ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for July 28 to August 3

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from July 28 to August 3 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 44,367,923 Points

2. Heize - "Can You See My Heart" - 36,229,004 Points

3. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 35,722,651 Points

4. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 32,875,130 Points

5. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 32,816,876 Points

6. Anne Marie - "2002" - 30,086,329 Points

7. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 29,291,928 Points

8. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha" - 28,209,702 Points

9. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 26,590,720 Points

10. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 26,384,757 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Kang Daniel - 'color on me' 

2. NCT Dream - 'We Boom'

3. ITZY - 'IT'z ICY'

4. EXO-SC - 'What A Life'

5. GOT7 - 'SPINNING TOP _ BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY'

6. EXO-SC - 'What A Life (Kihno Ver.)'

7. Baekhyun - 'City Lights'

8. CIX - 'HELLO'

9. ATEEZ - 'One To All'

10. VERIVERY - 'VERI-CHILL'

< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

2. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

3. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"


4. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

5. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

6. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"


7. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye"

8. Maktub - "To You My Light"

9. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"

10. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

Source: Gaon

Ateez my boys!

Lately Kpop music don't attract me much but i'm so happy to see Hotel Del Luna OST on the rank. I've been listening to the OST all the time and so far they are so good! Punch & Monday Kiz, Gummy, Chungha, 10cm should be in the list too. Anyways congrats to all!

