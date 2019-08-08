Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 17 hours ago

BLACKPINK's Jennie shows off her beautiful hair with bangs after reaching 20 million followers on Instagram

On August 8, BLACKPINK's Jennie reached 20 million followers on Instagram.

To celebrate, Jennie showed off her gorgeous long hair with bangs. Along with the photos, she wrote: "20M 🌏 thank you world."


20M 🌏 thank you world

