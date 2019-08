It goes without saying that the former members of Stellar went through a lot of hardship while promoting as a group. The members have previously talked about the difficulties and inhumane conditions they faced, but former member Soyoung is leaving her past behind as she starts her new career as a solo artist.

Her first single "Breathe" seems to be an upbeat Latin dance track that is perfect for summer. Are you excited to see Soyoung debut as a solo artist?