EXID's official Twitter accidentally posts link to BTS Jungkook's 'V Live' then apologizes

EXID's official Twitter has accidentally posted a link to a BTS video.

On August 24, fans of EXID were surprised by an unexpected post of BTS on the girl group's official SNS account. The post was a link from BTS' Naver 'V' app, to an edited clip of Jungkook's live stream that took place in June. The post remained on EXID's official SNS page for about 30 minutes, moments after fans notified the account manager through multiple Tweet replies.

(Original video below)

Different reactions arose among netizens.

A handful of EXID fans expressed disappointment when their notification alarm brought them to a video unrelated to EXID, especially after waiting for months for a new video update from EXID. The girl group's official 'V' app page itself had not been updated ever since the group went through a significant change, with Hani and Junghwa leaving the company back in May.

On the other hand, some laughed it off by acknowledging the mistake of the admin of EXID's Twitter feed, assuming that they must be a fan of Jungkook or that the account has been hacked.

Later in the day, the admin posted an official apology on Twitter:

[#EXID] 안녕하세요 바나나컬쳐 EXID 트위터 담당자입니다. 금일 현 계정에 공유되었던 영상 링크에 대해 현재 VLIVE와 트위터에 확인 중에 있습니다. 걱정을 끼쳐드려 죄송합니다. — EXID (@EXIDofficial) August 24, 2019

"Hello, this is the operator of EXID's Twitter from Banana Culture. We are currently looking into the incident of the link that was shared today by this account via VLIVE and Twitter. We apologize for causing trouble."

Currently, netizens are still wondering and debating whether the post was an accident or a hack by an outsider. Some comments include:



"Isn't it natural for them [EXID fans] to be angry? Not even a fan account; this is an official account"

"Wow LOL really ARMYs are everywhere LOL"

"The admin must be in big trouble by now"

"It's kind of cute though??"

"The video is not even anything illegal; I don't get what the big fuss is about"

"Were they just confused?"

"I think they were hacked"

"If you [admin] are going to be a fan, then do it with your own personal account"

"Ugh, if that team were my bias, then I would have been so mad"

"Crazy"