EVERGLOW is bringing on the charisma with a dark concept for their comeback release 'HUSH' and fans are here for it.

The third round of teaser images feature members Yiren, Aisha, and Mia as they pose together and individually for some dreamy shots. The girls are sporting interesting accessories and dark dresses in an abandoned building, adding more flair to their photos.

Check out the rest of the photos below. Are you excited for the group's comeback?