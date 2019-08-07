Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

Chuseok special '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship' announces new categories - horseback riding, wrestling, etc!

The upcoming Chuseok holidays special '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship' will be bringing viewers 7 exciting, official sports categories!

On August 8, MBC announced all 7 of the main sports categories that this year's idol competitors will take part in, including the 'ISAC's three classic categories - track and field, archery, and the free kick shootout. All new categories this year include horseback riding, e-sports, wrestling, and baseball pitch throwing. 

In light of 'ISAC's 10th anniversary celebration this year, the event will also be inviting some of Korea's top sports stars as coaches, including Lee Tae Hyun, Jung Min Chul, Lee Sang Hoon, Park Jae Hong, Bong Joong Geun, and Kim Byung Ji

Filming for the main ceremony of the Chuseok special '2019 ISAC' takes place this August 12, followed by additional filming dates for newly added sports categories. What do you think of this year's competition categories?

htt201010
9 hours ago

Horseback riding??? red alert.

whatever101189
8 hours ago

i hope they give the boys um....appropriate clothing

also inb4 an idol severely injuries themselves falling off a horse which in some cases have led to complete paralysis fyi

