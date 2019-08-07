Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

17

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

The Rose release individual 'Red' teaser images of Dojoon for comeback single

AKP STAFF

Rookie idol band The Rose is returning not only with upgraded music, but also upgraded visuals!

In his newly revealed individual teaser photos, The Rose's Dojoon exudes an easygoing, classy vibe in a stark red suit to match the title of The Rose's comeback single "Red", or in a more comfortable, striped shirt. 

If you missed member Jaehyung's moody teaser image from earlier this week, you can also find it below. Look forward to The Rose's full band comeback single "Red", set for release this August 13 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. The Rose
1 935 Share 85% Upvoted

0

crowboy114 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Handsome! I hope he's being healthy with his dieting though. Sometimes when he talks about it, it seems like he's not eating enough; performing takes up a lot of energy!


Can't wait for their comeback

Share
UP10TION
UP10TION reveal starry schedule for comeback!
17 minutes ago   0   635
SHINee, Taemin
SHINee's Taemin drops 'Famous' performance MV
31 minutes ago   1   606
The Rose
The Rose go on a search in 'Red' MV teaser
33 minutes ago   0   319

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND