The Rose release individual 'Red' teaser images of Dojoon for comeback single

Rookie idol band The Rose is returning not only with upgraded music, but also upgraded visuals!

In his newly revealed individual teaser photos, The Rose's Dojoon exudes an easygoing, classy vibe in a stark red suit to match the title of The Rose's comeback single "Red", or in a more comfortable, striped shirt.

If you missed member Jaehyung's moody teaser image from earlier this week, you can also find it below. Look forward to The Rose's full band comeback single "Red", set for release this August 13 at 6 PM KST.

