News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

'Super M' trends #1 worldwide as Lee Soo Man unveils group name, photos, & debut date at 'Capitol Congress 2019'

AKP STAFF

On August 7 PST, SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo Man unveiled the label's ultra super boy group - Super M - for the first time ever!

Made up of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, and NCT's Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas, this group is not a project group or a temporary unit, according to SME. The group will promote as a permanent brand of its own, expected to debut this coming October in the U.S. It's likely that Super M's U.S. debut will be managed by Capitol Records, as representatives from SME announced official news of their debut during this evening's 'Capitol Congress 2019'. 

Immediately after the unveiling, #Super M is currently trending #1 worldwide on Twitter, as fans expressed their varying opinions on the new group. 

You can check out first official group photos of SME's ultra boy group Super M below!

  1. Baekhyun
  2. Kai
  3. Taemin
  4. Taeyong
  5. Mark
  6. TEN
  7. Lucas
BillboardMusic90 pts 9 hours ago 9
9 hours ago

O.M.G! ok! this group looks very interesting and powerful!

2019, Super M: Kai, Baekhyun, Taeyong, Mark, Ten, Lucas and Taemin (OT7) SM literally chose the most popular male members but with talents, COOL!!

That means that if SM makes a new SUPER female group with the most popular female members but with talents, the group would be: YoonA, Irene, Taeyeon and Krystal (OT4) COOL!! this female groups will be very interesting and powerful too.

note: SM should choose a better name for the group.

dreyrtmf35 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

OK I AM SO EXCITED 😫

