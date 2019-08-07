'Super M' trends #1 worldwide as Lee Soo Man unveils group name, photos, & debut date at 'Capitol Congress 2019'

On August 7 PST, SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo Man unveiled the label's ultra super boy group - Super M - for the first time ever!

Made up of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, and NCT's Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas, this group is not a project group or a temporary unit, according to SME. The group will promote as a permanent brand of its own, expected to debut this coming October in the U.S. It's likely that Super M's U.S. debut will be managed by Capitol Records, as representatives from SME announced official news of their debut during this evening's 'Capitol Congress 2019'.

Immediately after the unveiling, #Super M is currently trending #1 worldwide on Twitter, as fans expressed their varying opinions on the new group.

You can check out first official group photos of SME's ultra boy group Super M below!

