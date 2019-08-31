Congratulations flood in for BTS' Jungkook's birthday, including one from Justin Bieber

BTS' Jungkook has just turned 22 on September 1, and it was full of birthday wishes around the globe including that from one of his favorite singers, Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber wished Jungkook a happy birthday in his tweet on September 1 at 7:33 am KST. He also added a cryptic “they ain’t ready” with a smiley face, making fans speculate about their possible collaboration.

Jungkook has previously shared his thank you message for his fans and a short clip of a song. Happy birthday to Jungkook!