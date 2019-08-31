Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Congratulations flood in for BTS' Jungkook's birthday, including one from Justin Bieber

AKP STAFF

BTS' Jungkook has just turned 22 on September 1, and it was full of birthday wishes around the globe including that from one of his favorite singers, Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber wished Jungkook a happy birthday in his tweet on September 1 at 7:33 am KST. He also added a cryptic “they ain’t ready” with a smiley face, making fans speculate about their possible collaboration.  

Jungkook has previously shared his thank you message for his fans and a short clip of a song. Happy birthday to Jungkook! 

6 13,401 Share 56% Upvoted

Azure_Aurora1,198 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

What's up with the arrogance of his tweet?????

Iwant BTS to stay as far away from Justin Bieber as possible. You can't imagine how happy I was to see that BTS never bumped into him in any of the American music shows.


Kappei1,362 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Anyway JungKook likes JB voice so I'm happy for him 😊

