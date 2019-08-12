Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

#YoongiWeLoveYou trending worldwide as ARMY defend SUGA's weight gain

ARMY love all of the BTS members, no matter what size and they're ready to show their support.

Korean netizens recently started commenting on SUGA's appearance after noticing that he had put on some weight. International ARMYs have quickly nipped negative commentary and have been coming to his defense using the hashtag #YoongiWeLoveYou, which is now trending worldwide on Twitter in a matter of hours. 


Body image is definitely an important concept that should be talked about, and we're glad that ARMYs are taking a stand to show that SUGA deserves love at any size. 

borahae2,818 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

considering how slim he is, most of his weight goes to his face. and I am very glad he is eating well 💜

25

MyEuphoria1,434 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Suga is Suga no matter what size - as long as he's healthy and happy that's all that matters. We should all hope to smile like that.😍😍😘

