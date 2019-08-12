YoongiWeLoveYou trending worldwide as ARMY defend SUGA's weight gain

ARMY love all of the BTS members, no matter what size and they're ready to show their support.

Korean netizens recently started commenting on SUGA's appearance after noticing that he had put on some weight. International ARMYs have quickly nipped negative commentary and have been coming to his defense using the hashtag #YoongiWeLoveYou, which is now trending worldwide on Twitter in a matter of hours.

#YoongiWeLoveYou ❤ And you have such an adorable cheeks and cutesy gummy smile! pic.twitter.com/VuD5gkLZoF — JinHitEnt 😜 (@XXIVKHopeWorld) August 12, 2019

yoongis been looking way healthier and happier than last year ion know why anyone would be upset about that #YoongiWeLoveYou pic.twitter.com/L0UHaCpctM — shann♡ winter bear (@yoonwiithluv) August 12, 2019



Body image is definitely an important concept that should be talked about, and we're glad that ARMYs are taking a stand to show that SUGA deserves love at any size.

