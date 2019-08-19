INFINITE's L will be leaving Woollim Entertainment

INFINITE's L is leaving Woollim Entertainment after 10 years with the label.





On August 19, L has posted a handwritten letter saying he has not renewed a contract with Woollim Entertainment. In his letter he says,





Hello, this is Kim Myung-soo, L. It has been a while since we were last in touch INSPIRIT, but I'm afraid that I have to break the bad news to you. First of all, I want to apologize for this. But I also want to thank you for your unconditional love and support thus far. It's really hard for me to share this because this could break your heart.





My contract with Woollim Entertainment has expired. After much consideration, I decided not to renew my contract and be independent. I thought I needed a new challenge in my life and I'm now ready to take on that challenge.





It has been more than a decade with Woollim Entertainment since I was a trainee and I learned and grew so much through the years under Woollim. Time really flies.





After debuting as INFINITE, every moment with INSPIRIT was happy.





Our members who stayed with me through all those years. I want to thank members again for being with me, making every moment happy and I promise that we will always be together.





I can't put down in words how much I appreciate my members and INSPIRIT. Although the form and the method might be different, we will continue to support each other and stay together.

I also want to thank everyone in Woollim Entertainment for making unforgettable memories and feelings of happiness. I will work hard to live up to your support. In addition, I'll do my best to be with members whenever it's needed. I want to thank INSPIRIT over and over, who have believed in me and showered me with unconditional love. I will do my best and work hard so I could come back in better shape soon.

Thank you for reading this.