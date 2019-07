ITZY's Yuna has turned into a beautiful blonde for the group's upcoming mini-album 'IT'Z ICY'.

The charming idol is showcasing her charm as she smiles to the camera. Her trademark cuteness and visuals shine through and fans are excited to see what she has to offer in this impending comeback. Yuna also rocks a patterned shirt dress that accentuates her slim figure and waist.

ITZY is set to drop their mini-album on July 29. Make sure to keep an eye out for it.