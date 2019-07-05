NU'EST's Aron interviews actors Tom Holland & Jake Gyllenhaal from 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

NU'EST's Aron interviewed two of the hottest male actors in Hollywood.

As the two leading cast members of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal visited Korea to promote the world premiere of their new action film. Originally from the U.S., Aron showed off his interviewing skills in English with a chance to chat with the two actors.

During the interview, Tom Holland was asked about the difference between 'Spider-Man' and 'Iron Man', while Jake Gyllenhaal also went into detail about the relationships that the characters Mysterio and Spider-Man respectively have.

Aron, whose dream as a student was to become a professional journalist, took this opportunity as an already successful idol of his own right. Check out the full interview above!