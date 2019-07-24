Win a ticket to attend a 1Million Dance Studio class by entering the VAV 'Give Me More' dance cover contest

VAV has recently released an announcement that they'll be opening a dance cover contest to their recently released summer bop "Give Me More" and you could win a ticket worth $5,000 to a dance class at the famous 1 Million Dance Studio.

The rules are pretty simple. Upload your cover video of "Give Me More" on YouTube and fill out the application form here. Three teams will be chosen as winners based on a rubric that relies 50% on Youtube views and 50% on the judges' decisions.

Application Period

2019.07.24 ~ 08.11 PM11:59

Check out more details below! Good luck!