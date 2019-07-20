VICTON's Seungsik speaks to fans about group's immediate future post-'Produce X 101' results

VICTON is gearing up for activities without leader Han Seung Woo, who was recently announced to be joining 'Produce X 101's upcoming project boy group X1.

On July 20, member Seungsik took to the group's official fan cafe to thank fans for their support and discuss the group's future with one less member.

The brief message reads as follows:

"Hello, this is VICTON's Seungsik.



First, thanks a lot for always giving VICTON a lot of interest and love.



A lot of things have happened since [we have last promoted]. You waited for a long time, and during that wait, I think your hearts have really struggled. Whenever that happens, we want to give you strength, but it seems we haven't been able to, so I wanted to express my apologies.



I'm sure Alices [VICTON's fandom] know this, but Seungwoo hyung, who has become a strong crutch for all of us since we were trainees, received good results on 'Produce X 101' yesterday! The thought that hyung won't be able to be with us moving forward for some time is a shame; however, I am really proud because I know better than anyone that he worked really hard over the past five years.



No matter where or when, we will continue to cheer on our great hyung and awesome leader Han Seungwoo! Also, we will all work hard to make up for Seungwoo's temporary absence! You'll be with us moving forward too, right, Alices?



Once again, thank you to Han Seung Woo and Choi Byung Chan who diligently did their best, and I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Alices who have waited for us even though it was difficult and will look after us in the future as well.



We are also quickly going to prepare a great stage so that we can show our thanks to Alices. Stay tuned! Thank you always."





Meanwhile, VICTON members Han Seung Woo and Choi Byung Chan represented their agency Play M Entertainment on this season of the 'Produce 101' series. Choi Byung Chan dropped out of the competition late in the program due to chronic tendinitis, while on the July 19 finale, Han Seung Woo was named an official member of X1 after finishing in 3rd place.

Stay tuned for more VICTON and X1 news!