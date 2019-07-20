'Produce X 101' viewers are already busy forming a 'JBJ' group to promote alongside X1, check out the fan-wanted members!

Now that Mnet's 'Produce X 101' is officially over with the top 11 members of the show's winning project group X1 determined, fans of the show are already busy forming a potential "fan-made" group, very similar to 'Produce 101' season 2's JBJ!

[WARNING: SPOILERS! If you don't want to find out who didn't make it into X1 yet, don't continue!]

Some fans are vouching for a group to be created out of the 9 members of the top 20 who did not make it into X1. The group's name would be BY9, or fully 'Be Your Nine'.

The members of BY9 would include, again, the top 12-20 rank trainees of 'Produce X 101' including Lee Jin Hyuk, Song Yoo Bin, Tony, Lee Se Jin, Hwang Yun Seong, Ham Won Jin, Goo Jung Mo, Kim Min Gyu, and Geum Dong Hyun.

The members' positions would be: main vocal Song Yoo Bin, main rapper Lee Jin Hyuk, main dancers Hwang Yun Seong and Geum Dong Hyun, main visual Kim Min Gyuk, triple threat Ham Won Jin, lead vocal Goo Jung Mo, Tony the foreign language speaker, and leader Lee Se Jin.

Other fans are also asking to include these two fan-favorite trainees from the season - Lee Jin Woo and Choi Byung Chan.

Netizens commented, "I love this combination, please debut!", "Please debut, I'll be with you for 10 years, not 5!", "Please let Jin Hyuk debut in BY9", "Yes yes, please let this happen for real, I was so upset seeing my babies treated like that on the final TT", "This group works, come on companies, I know you smell money", "No matter how you look at it, BY9 is the answer", "I'm confident I can stan these guys if they debut like this", and more.