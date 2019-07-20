(G)I-DLE's Yuqi impresses during a watermelon-eating contest on 'My Little Television V2'

On the July 19 broadcast of MBC's 'My Little Television V2', (G)I-DLE's Yuqi impressed viewers with her watermelon eating skills!

Since last week's broadcast, Yuqi has been partnered up with comedian Jung Hyung Don and announcer Jang Sung Gyu as part of a live broadcast inviting non-celebrity challengers to challenge Jung Hyung Don to any category they wish. One high school challenger came and challenged the cast to a watermelon-eating contest!

After Jung Hyung Don confessed that he can't eat watermelons, Yuqi and Jang Sung Gyu teamed up as a pair to face off against the challenger 2-on-1, each side tasked with eating 3 watermelons and then spitting out 5 seeds on the face.



Viewers noted that while both the challenger and Jang Sung Gyu made absolute messes trying to eat the watermelon as fast as possible, Yuqi was comparably cleaner, while still maintaining speed! Watch the moment from this week's 'My Little Television V2' above.

