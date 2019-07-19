Idols seem to be perfect all the time – whether that's their gorgeous hairstyles, flawless skin, or even their perfume. If you're wondering the secret behind the loveliness of these idols, you're in the right place. Check out some of these female K-Pop idols' favorite perfumes below.
Krystal - Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir
Red Velvet’s Seulgi - Salvatore Ferragamo Incanto Charms
Red Velvet’s Yeri - Muschio Oro by Santa Maria Novella
Apink’s Naeun - Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom and Honey
TWICE’s Mina - Ikat Jasmine by Aerin
TWICE’s Jihyo - Lilac Path by Aerin
TWICE’s Jeongyeon - Virgin Island Water by Creed
TWICE’s Nayeon - Magnolia Nobile by Acqua di Parma
Yoona - L’eau D’issey by Issey Miyake
Taeyeon - Glow by JLo
Yuri - Artemisia by Penhaligon’s
Suzy - Jeanne Lanvin by Lanvin
GFriend’s Yerin - Romantica Exotica by Anna Sui
GFriend’s SinB - Bright Crystal by Versace
WJSN’s Bona - Bloom by Gucci
Lovelyz’ Kei - Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet by Christina Dior
