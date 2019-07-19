Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Female K-Pop idols' favorite perfumes

Idols seem to be perfect all the time – whether that's their gorgeous hairstyles, flawless skin, or even their perfume. If you're wondering the secret behind the loveliness of these idols, you're in the right place. Check out some of these female K-Pop idols' favorite perfumes below. 


Krystal - Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir




Red Velvet’s Seulgi - Salvatore Ferragamo Incanto Charms


Red Velvet’s Yeri - Muschio Oro by Santa Maria Novella


Apink’s Naeun - Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom and Honey


TWICE’s Mina - Ikat Jasmine by Aerin


TWICE’s Jihyo - Lilac Path by Aerin


TWICE’s Jeongyeon - Virgin Island Water by Creed


TWICE’s Nayeon - Magnolia Nobile by Acqua di Parma


Yoona - L’eau D’issey by Issey Miyake


Taeyeon - Glow by JLo


Yuri - Artemisia by Penhaligon’s


Suzy - Jeanne Lanvin by Lanvin


GFriend’s Yerin - Romantica Exotica by Anna Sui


GFriend’s SinB - Bright Crystal by Versace


WJSN’s Bona - Bloom by Gucci


Lovelyz’ Kei - Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet by Christina Dior

