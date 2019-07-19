Idols seem to be perfect all the time – whether that's their gorgeous hairstyles, flawless skin, or even their perfume. If you're wondering the secret behind the loveliness of these idols, you're in the right place. Check out some of these female K-Pop idols' favorite perfumes below.





Krystal - Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir













Red Velvet’s Seulgi - Salvatore Ferragamo Incanto Charms





Red Velvet’s Yeri - Muschio Oro by Santa Maria Novella





Apink’s Naeun - Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom and Honey





TWICE’s Mina - Ikat Jasmine by Aerin





TWICE’s Jihyo - Lilac Path by Aerin





TWICE’s Jeongyeon - Virgin Island Water by Creed





TWICE’s Nayeon - Magnolia Nobile by Acqua di Parma





Yoona - L’eau D’issey by Issey Miyake





Taeyeon - Glow by JLo





Yuri - Artemisia by Penhaligon’s





Suzy - Jeanne Lanvin by Lanvin





GFriend’s Yerin - Romantica Exotica by Anna Sui





GFriend’s SinB - Bright Crystal by Versace





WJSN’s Bona - Bloom by Gucci





Lovelyz’ Kei - Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet by Christina Dior