UP10TION update fans on comeback + promotion plans for August

On July 26, UP10TION label TOP Media shared an official outline of the group's comeback and promotions plans for next month, August.

TOP Media stated,

"Hello, this is TOP Media.



Thank you to our fans who support UP10TION, and we are glad to share their plans for their new album and activities.



UP10TION is scheduled to release a new album at the end of August.



On this album; JINHOO, KUHN, KOGYEOL, BITTO, SUNYOUL, GYUJIN, HWANHEE, and XIAO; 8 members of UP10TION will be releasing this album.



The members who came out on 'Produce X 101', Lee Jin-hyuk and Kim Woo-seok, are not planned to participate.



UP10TION's Kim Woo-seok is scheduled to be a member of X1.



Lee Jin-hyuk thinks it is too much to participate in UP10TION's new album right after the program. So after getting some rest, he is planning to come back as an individual along with his fan meeting.



The decision was made after discussing it with the members. Please understand and support UP10TION.



UP10TION's schedule and details for the new album will be announced later.



We hope our fans will show their love and support for UP10TION members who will now be separated and be together. Thank you."

You can find the label's full notice via TOP Media's official website, here.