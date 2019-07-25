Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EXO-SC reveal final MV for their triple title track debut, 'Closer To You'

EXO-SC have released their third and final MV for their unit debut mini album, 'What a Life'. 

The MV for EXO-SC's third triple title track "Closer To You" features Sehun and Chanyeol spending solitary moments at a cafe table, in a vintage car, watching the sunset, etc. The soft, subdued mood of the "Closer To You" MV contracts directly to EXO-SC's upbeat, lively "What a Life" MV, proving the unit's wide range of sounds and concepts. 

Meanwhile, EXO-SC plan to perform their unit debut title tracks for the first time at EXO's upcoming 5th solo concert ‘EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration -’, taking place from July 26-28 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. 

