JBJ95 exude late summer vibes with individual comeback teaser images

JBJ95 will be bringing in the nostalgic, bittersweet mood of late summer with their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'Spark'.

In their latest individual comeback teaser photos, JBJ95's Takada Kenta and Kim Sang Kyun look up at the camera from a dreamlike, faraway time. A comforting color palette of greens, yellows, and oranges accompany the duo's concept photos, perfecting the late summer atmosphere.

More of JBJ95's comeback teasers extend throughout this week and next, leading up to the full release of their 3rd mini album this August 6 at 6 PM KST>