Transgender idol Harisu criticized for defending Kangin after his departure from Super Junior

Transgender idol and entertainer Harisu recently came to Kangin's support after it was announced that he would be leaving Super Junior.

She made a long Instagram post regarding this fact, stating that it's wrong to support your idol only through good times and dump them when they're not successful. She particularly called out malicious comments towards Kangin. Many netizens, began to leave negative comments toward Harisu for this post, especially making a point to comment on her gender stating:





"Hyung... you should know to stay out of somewhere you don't belong."

"Why are you defending someone who committed multiple crimes?"

"Men will always stick up for other men."

Harisu didn't take kindly to these comments at all and quickly clapped back with another Instagram post containing a screenshot of two particular user comments.



She stated in the description:

"I really cannot believe you people. I want to say even worse things but I feel like in order to keep my dignity I should keep my manners to the best I can. Did I write that we should praise him for his wrongs? I only made a post because I saw so many negative and malicious comments to him following his departure from the group. You're not really his fan if you write trash like that. The real fans expressed that the news was unfortunate but wished him well. Your writing reveals your real personality and who would call keyboard warriors like you real fans?

Also, I haven't taken female hormones in 25 years. Did you see me get hormones? What ridiculous rumors. How hilarious."





What are your thoughts on this situation?