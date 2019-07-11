Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

15

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Transgender idol Harisu criticized for defending Kangin after his departure from Super Junior

AKP STAFF

Transgender idol and entertainer Harisu recently came to Kangin's support after it was announced that he would be leaving Super Junior.

View this post on Instagram

오늘 안타까운 소식이 들려와서 마음이 아프네요..;; 슈퍼쥬니어의 데뷔당시 함께 활동했을때 항상 멀리 있어도 먼저 달려와서 인사할만큼 예의바르고 밝고 착하고 언제나 열심히 노력하던 후배가 사건사고로 안좋은 기사가 뜰때마다 참 맘이 안좋고 씁쓸했는데...;;. 팬이라고 해서 무조건 나쁜일에 다 옹호하는게 팬이라고 할수는 없죠! 그건 당연합니다! 잘못된 점은 잘못됬다 얘기할줄 알고 고치도록 노력하는게 당연하다 생각합니다!. 하지만 오늘 인스타에 자진 팀탈퇴글과 안좋은 욕설과 인격모독 악플까지.. 이런 나쁜 글을 쓰는 사람들은 일단 악플러일뿐 팬은 아니겠죠?! 적어도 본인들이 좋아하던 연예인이 안좋은 일을 겪었을때 달면 삼키고 쓰면 뱉는 행위는 정말 아닌거 같은데 말이죠!! 개인적으로 팬이었다 말할 자격이 없지 않을까요?!. 누구보다 맘이 힘들 강인동생에서 응원의 메시지를 보냅니다. 언제나처럼 무대에서 방송에서 좋은 모습을 보여주길 바라며!!. 어제 쓴 글에 오해의 소지가 있어서 글을 수정했습니다.! 본의 아니게 악플러에게 쓴글이 잘못 와전되서 슈주팬들에게 맘아프게 한거 같아 정말 미안하게 생각해요!.

A post shared by HARISU (@risu_ha) on

She made a long Instagram post regarding this fact, stating that it's wrong to support your idol only through good times and dump them when they're not successful. She particularly called out malicious comments towards Kangin. Many netizens, began to leave negative comments toward Harisu for this post, especially making a point to comment on her gender stating: 


"Hyung... you should know to stay out of somewhere you don't belong." 

"Why are you defending someone who committed multiple crimes?"

"Men will always stick up for other men."

Harisu didn't take kindly to these comments at all and quickly clapped back with another Instagram post containing a screenshot of two particular user comments. 

View this post on Instagram

진짜 어이가 없는 인간들이네!. 더 안좋은 말로 하고 싶지만 최대한 매너는 지켜서 글을 써주는게 인격이니까! 누가 잘못을 저지른게 잘한거라고 그걸 옹호해야 한다라고 글을 썼던가요?. 강인동생이 자진탈퇴한다란글에 비아냥 거리는 댓글들이 많길래 내 개인적인 글을 올린건데 발끈 하며 이런 쓰레기같은 글을 쓰는걸 보니 진짜 팬이 아니긴 한가보군요?!. 진짜 팬이였던 분들은 그동안 고생했다 앞으로는 안좋은 일로 기사가 안뜨고 좋은일로 다시 만나면 좋겠다 함께하며 힘든일도 많았지만 앞으로 응원하겠다 이런글이 대부분이던데!!. 욕설과 비아냥과 지금 나에게 쓴 글처럼 인격모독글을 쓰며 본인 얼굴도 공개도 못하는 부계정으로 쓰레기글을 남기는 당신들 같은 악플러들이 무슨 팬이라고 헛소리인지!!?. 이런거로 재기? 우습지도 않네 진짜! 🤣. 그리고 나 여성호르몬 안맞은지 25년인데?! 내가 여성호르몬 맞는걸 보셨나보네요?! 무슨 근거로 그런 얘기를 하시는지요? 진짜 개웃기네!

A post shared by HARISU (@risu_ha) on

She stated in the description: 

"I really cannot believe you people. I want to say even worse things but I feel like in order to keep my dignity I should keep my manners to the best I can. Did I write that we should praise him for his wrongs? I only made a post because I saw so many negative and malicious comments to him following his departure from the group. You're not really his fan if you write trash like that. The real fans expressed that the news was unfortunate but wished him well. Your writing reveals your real personality and who would call keyboard warriors like you real fans? 

Also, I haven't taken female hormones in 25 years. Did you see me get hormones? What ridiculous rumors. How hilarious." 


What are your thoughts on this situation? 

  1. misc.
16 10,304 Share 65% Upvoted

3

HSK715 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

I'm sorry, but multiple DUIs and multiple hit-and-runs are things that shouldn't be defended nor excused. He (Kangin) had his second chances and obviously he has chosen not to care. I'm glad he left Super Junior. Hopefully the group can now move on peacefully...

Share

3

pink_oracle3,350 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

I'm all for calling out ridiculous cancellations, like when an idol gets married or their parent does something shady. But she's wrong on this one Kangin deserves to be buried.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

[NB] Kim Se Yeon wins 'Miss Korea 2019'
2 hours ago   9   4,576
[NB] Kim Se Yeon wins 'Miss Korea 2019'
2 hours ago   9   4,576
CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
CLC DESERVES MORE RECOGNITION
18 hours ago   38   4,503

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND