Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior's Kangin announces his departure from his group of 14-years

On July 11, Super Junior's Kangin returned to Instagram for the first time in approximately 8 months, in order to deliver news of his departure from his group. 

He wrote:

"Hello. This is Kangin. It's really been a long time since I've delivered news to you all. My heart is heavy as the news I have is not good news, but after a long debate, I am writing to you.

As of this moment, I plan to let go of the name 'Super Junior', a name I had for a very long time. 

I've always felt nothing but feelings of apology toward my members.

I've always felt that I needed to come to this decision as soon as possible, but due to the kind hearts of those who cheer me on unchangingly as well as my label's staff despite my faults, I was not able to summon the courage, and I also felt that I was not in a situation where I could decide anything blindly on my own. 

However, due to my own problems, I had to watch my members suffer misfortunes that they should not have had to face, and I've come to the decision that I cannot delay it any longer. 

More than anything, I am full of apology toward E.L.F for the overflowing love that you always sent me for the past 14 years.

This may be too late, but even as I let go of the name 'Super Junior' and begin walking on my own, I will always remember these feelings of gratitude and apology. 

I want to sincerely say thank you to my members and my label's staff for respecting me until the end. 

I will cheer for the success of Super Junior forever. Thank you."

Kangin debuted as an original member of Super Junior back in 2005, and has been on hiatus since November of 2017 for allegations of involvement in a brawl at a drinking establishment, where a female acquaintance was present. 

안녕하세요. 강인입니다. 정말 오랜만에 여러분들께 소식을 전하네요. 좋지 않은 소식이라 마음이 무겁지만 고심 끝에 글을 올립니다. 저는 이제 오랜 시간 함께했던 ‘슈퍼주니어’란 이름을 놓으려 합니다. 항상 멤버들에게는 미안한 마음뿐이었습니다 하루라도 빨리 결심하는 것이 맞다고 항상 생각해왔지만 못난 저를 변함 없이 응원해 주시는 분들과 회사 식구들이 마음에 걸려 쉽사리 용기 내지 못했고 그 어떤것도 제가 혼자 결정해서는 안된다는 생각도 했습니다 하지만 제 문제로 인해 겪지 않아도 될 일들을 겪는 멤버들을 지켜보면서 더 이상 늦춰서는 안되겠다는 판단을 하게 되었습니다. 무엇보다 14년이란 오랜 시간 동안 언제나 과분한 사랑을 주신 E.L.F. 여러분들께 가장 죄송한 마음입니다. 많이 늦었지만 슈퍼주니어란 이름을 내려놓고 홀로 걷는 길에도 항상 미안함과 고마움을 가슴에 새기고 나아가겠습니다. 끝까지 저를 배려해 준 멤버들과 회사 식구분들께 정말 감사하다는 말씀 드리고 싶습니다. 언제나 슈퍼주니어가 승승장구하기를 응원하겠습니다. 감사합니다.

Anubis33561,927 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

wow, that was fast. I just read it on IG and came here for the article.

Kangin broke SJ & ELF's trust several times. I even suspect some members didn't want him back. Anyways, he had been away for a long time and his artistic career seems to be dead.

I hope sungmin doesn't follow and reunites for a SuJu comeback.

YesungStan601 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I feel sad about this tbh. I hope people can learn to be more forgiving. It was an amazing time with you as an Elf Kangin. Until the next time we meet.

