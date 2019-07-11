On July 11, Super Junior's Kangin returned to Instagram for the first time in approximately 8 months, in order to deliver news of his departure from his group.

He wrote:

"Hello. This is Kangin. It's really been a long time since I've delivered news to you all. My heart is heavy as the news I have is not good news, but after a long debate, I am writing to you.



As of this moment, I plan to let go of the name 'Super Junior', a name I had for a very long time.



I've always felt nothing but feelings of apology toward my members.



I've always felt that I needed to come to this decision as soon as possible, but due to the kind hearts of those who cheer me on unchangingly as well as my label's staff despite my faults, I was not able to summon the courage, and I also felt that I was not in a situation where I could decide anything blindly on my own.



However, due to my own problems, I had to watch my members suffer misfortunes that they should not have had to face, and I've come to the decision that I cannot delay it any longer.



More than anything, I am full of apology toward E.L.F for the overflowing love that you always sent me for the past 14 years.



This may be too late, but even as I let go of the name 'Super Junior' and begin walking on my own, I will always remember these feelings of gratitude and apology.



I want to sincerely say thank you to my members and my label's staff for respecting me until the end.



I will cheer for the success of Super Junior forever. Thank you."

Kangin debuted as an original member of Super Junior back in 2005, and has been on hiatus since November of 2017 for allegations of involvement in a brawl at a drinking establishment, where a female acquaintance was present.