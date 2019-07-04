Starship Entertainment files suit against malicious netizens

Starship Entertainment has filed their lawsuit against malicious netizens.

The label wrote:

Hello, this is Starship Entertainment.





Our label has decided that the malicious hate comments against our label artists such as MONSTA X, Cosmic Girls, Soyu, Dasom, Jang Won Young, Ahn Yoo Jin, and more, have come to a point where we cannot just sit idly by. We have prepared our lawsuit with our lawyers and have submitted our suit against malicious netizens on July 4th to the Gangnam District Police.





We have hoped that malicious netizens would control themselves, but the situation has become uncontrollable, and we have decided that was not the way to go. The malicious netizens' actions have hurt our label and our artists incredibly, and we will be taking strict action without any negotiations. Additionally, we are currently monitoring all malicious comments and posts that can defame our artists' character. Malicious comments and spreading of false information will be continuously monitored, and we will continue to take strict legal action to protect our label artists' character.

Various information that our fans are sending us is a large help. We ask for your continued report of the spread of false information and malicious comments.





We once again thank everyone who have shown support to our label artists.



