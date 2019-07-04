Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill

BEN reveals Dongjun is the mystery male vocal in her new song

The mystery male voice in BEN's new song "Thank You for Goodbye" has been revealed.

Major Nine revealed, "The special vocal in BEN's 'Thank You for Goodbye' is Dongjun's voice." They further revealed a photo of Dongjun recording for the song. It was revealed that Dongjun visited his label friend (they're the same age!) while she was recording to show support, and Producer Ryu Jae Hyun suggested that he participate in the song. He did so happily, and the result was an amazing synergy.

Check out her song here! Did you know it was Dongjun in the song?

  1. Ben
  2. Dongjun
