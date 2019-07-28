SS501's Kim Kyu Jong confirms he's dating and explains Japan date photos

SS501's Kim Kyu Jong confirmed he is dating the woman in the photos he recently posted and deleted on social media.



On July 28, Kim Kyu Jong stated, "It's true I'm currently dating. However, I did not go on a trip to Japan recently. I was looking at past photos at night, and I accidentally posted them. I'm apologetic and sad that I shocked [my fans] so much." When a reporter asked if his girlfriend is Japanese, he responded, "Yes. I'm a bit careful and afraid of saying that in a time like this."



Some netizens are critical of the fact that Kim Kyu Jong went on a trip to Japan as the 'Boycott Japan' movement is currently going strong. Though he's explained the photos of his trip to Disney Japan were from the past, some netizens have expressed they think otherwise.





The SS501 member was also previously wrapped up in dating rumors with a non-celebrity in April of 2018, and his label CI ENT insisted they were simply rumors.