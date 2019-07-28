Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SS501's Kim Kyu Jong confirms he's dating and explains Japan date photos

AKP STAFF

SS501's Kim Kyu Jong confirmed he is dating the woman in the photos he recently posted and deleted on social media.

On July 28, Kim Kyu Jong stated, "It's true I'm currently dating. However, I did not go on a trip to Japan recently. I was looking at past photos at night, and I accidentally posted them. I'm apologetic and sad that I shocked [my fans] so much." When a reporter asked if his girlfriend is Japanese, he responded, "Yes. I'm a bit careful and afraid of saying that in a time like this." 


Some netizens are critical of the fact that Kim Kyu Jong went on a trip to Japan as the 'Boycott Japan' movement is currently going strong. Though he's explained the photos of his trip to Disney Japan were from the past, some netizens have expressed they think otherwise. 


The SS501 member was also previously wrapped up in dating rumors with a non-celebrity in April of 2018, and his label CI ENT insisted they were simply rumors. 

  1. SS501
  2. Kim Kyu Jong
1 5,301 Share 50% Upvoted

1

LuluM2 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Instagram should give you an option to wait 2 minutes after you post before the post becomes public so that people don't "accidentally post" anything

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND