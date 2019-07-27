SS501's Kim Kyu Jong posts and deletes photos of girlfriend on social media?

SS501's Kim Kyu Jong is reported to have posted and deleted photos he took with his alleged girlfriend on social media.



According to reports, Kim Kyu Jong posted photos of a date at Disneyland Japan with an unknown woman on Instagram, but quickly deleted them afterwards.



The SS501 member was previously wrapped up in dating rumors with a non-celebrity in April of 2018, but his label CI ENT insisted they were simply rumors.



Stay tuned for updates.