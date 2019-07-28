K-hip hop industry giants are teaming up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of legendary rap group 'Drunken Tiger'





Eun Ji Won, Dynamic Duo, and Jay Park are just a few of the names on the star-studded lineup of the 'Respect Project', a campaign program created to pay their respects to the legendary rap name, Drunken Tiger and the front man of the former rap group, Tiger JK.

Artists of all generations of the hip hop scene have signed up to take part in this program, including, Kim Jin Pyo, Defconn, Psy, Woo Won Jae, Yoon Do Hyun, MC Meta, and Dok2.

Last November, Tiger JK released the tenth and final album under the Drunken Tiger moniker, 'Drunken Tiger X: Rebirth of Tiger JK'. The album included thirty songs featuring a variety of prominent artists such as BTS' RM and Yoon Mi Rae.

The 'Respect Project's main video tribute, 'Goodbye, Drunken Tiger' is set for release on April 29th.

