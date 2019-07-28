Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

1

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

K-hip hop industry giants are teaming up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of legendary rap group 'Drunken Tiger'

AKP STAFF


 Eun Ji WonDynamic Duo, and Jay Park are just a few of the names on the star-studded lineup of the 'Respect Project', a campaign program created to pay their respects to the legendary rap name, Drunken Tiger and the front man of the former rap group, Tiger JK.

Artists of all generations of the hip hop scene have signed up to take part in this program, including, Kim Jin PyoDefconnPsyWoo Won JaeYoon Do HyunMC Meta, and Dok2.

Last November, Tiger JK released the tenth and final album under the Drunken Tiger moniker, 'Drunken Tiger X: Rebirth of Tiger JK'. The album included thirty songs featuring a variety of prominent artists such as BTS' RM and Yoon Mi Rae 

The 'Respect Project's main video tribute, 'Goodbye, Drunken Tiger' is set for release on April 29th.

  1. Defconn
  2. Dok2
  3. Drunken Tiger
  4. Dynamic Duo
  5. Jay Park
  6. Kim Jin Pyo
  7. Psy
  8. Eun Ji Won
  9. Tiger JK
1 1,431 Share 83% Upvoted

0

Jk4lls65 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

thank you drunken tiger for the hard work. i would have never gotten into rap music if it wasnt for his second album i received when i was 9 years old.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND