SM Entertainment and SM C&C announce new CEOs

SM Entertainment and SM C&C have announced their new CEOs.



On July 31, the labels revealed Kim Young Min, who's been the general manager of the SM Entertainment Group, has been named the new co-CEO alongside Nam So Young, and SM C&C's CFO Nam Goong Chul has been appointed as co-CEO alongside Kim Dong Joon.



Nam So Young previously led SM Entertainment with Han Se Min, while Kim Dong Joon was the co-CEO of SM C&C with Kim Young Min.



As for SM Life Design Group, Han Se Min will stay on as the CEO, and Shin Pil Soon and Park Sung Hye will continue as co-CEOs of KeyEast.