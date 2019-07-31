Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej

BTOB's Peniel brings summer swag in 'FLY23' MV

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Peniel brought his summer swag to the music video for "FLY23"!

In the MV, Peniel dives into a summer paradise after putting on a VR headset. "FLY23" is about being smitten by someone, and the lyrics were written by the BTOB member himself.

Check out Peniel's "FLY23" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

