BTOB's Peniel brings summer swag in 'FLY23' MV

BTOB's Peniel brought his summer swag to the music video for "FLY23"!



In the MV, Peniel dives into a summer paradise after putting on a VR headset. "FLY23" is about being smitten by someone, and the lyrics were written by the BTOB member himself.



Check out Peniel's "FLY23" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.