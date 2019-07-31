NCT's Doyoung sets the mood with cover of Taeyeon's 'Rain'

NCT's Doyoung set the mood with his cover of Taeyeon's 2016 track "Rain".

"Rain" is the latest of Doyoung's covers, and he puts his own vibe into the R&B ballad by Taeyeon. The NCT member shared the message, "This is a present I prepared before the monsoon season. I'm posting this, while I wait for a day when rain is falling prettily. I think it's a relief that there are songs that can lift your mood on rainy days. Please listen to it well. @.@"

Watch Doyoung's cover above and Taeyeon's original below.