SinB reveals that she was a victim of malicious editing on 'Produce X 101'

Gfriend's SinB revealed that she was a victim of malicious editing on 'Produce X 101'.

She made a short cameo in the first episode with the other members of Gfriend while meeting with the trainees from her label, Source Music, who were appearing on the show. Sin B was seen asking the trainees that "they must have good skills" and making an A sign with her hands repeatedly. This phrase was edited in a way that made her seem intimidating and pressuring. 

Netizens on an online community post recently referenced SinB's V Live broadcast from a few months ago where she expressed her irritation regarding this fact, saying that the atmosphere was actually quite nice and supportive. She said she was clearly a victim of malicious editing. 

Check out her V-Live broadcast below. 

