News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's Lisa debuts a new dance routine to 'SWALLA' in her hometown

BLACKPINK's Lisa has come full circle and performed an encore concert with her members on July 12 in her hometown of Bangkok.

A recent fancam of Lisa's performance revealed that Lisa debuted a new dance routine to her signature dance Jason Derulo's song 'SWALLA' and fans went wild. Given that the first version of Lisa's cover of the song went trending in a couple of minutes after she performed it, it seems like BLINKS will be excited to see this version too. 

Check out the footage below. 

dysdys-10 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ i love the new moves

