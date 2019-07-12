Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi cosplays as Harley Quinn for 'My Little TV' + showcases unique talent

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi dressed up as Harley Quinn and rocked it for the July 12 broadcast of 'My Little TV'.

The show was having a horror special and Yuqi charmed viewers by dressing up. Hosts Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu dressed up in costumes as well and even had a grave as a prop in their segment.

Yuqi shocked viewers when she showed off her talent, which was drinking vinegar! Yuqi stated that drinking vinegar was good for your health and took a vinegar shot without even flinching. 

What do you think of Yuqi's look and unique talent? 

I love her. She's so precious :)

