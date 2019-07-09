Shannon confirmed to have parted ways with MBK Entertainment after 8 years

Shannon has left MBK Entertainment after eight years under the agency.



The news was confirmed by MBK on July 9, who stated that the idol's contract ended in February, and there was no renewal.



Shannon, known for being a K-pop idol born to a British father and Korean mother, was first revealed to Korean audiences through her 2010 appearance on SBS talent showcase program 'Star King,' later signing a contract with MBK in 2011. In 2013, she famously appeared on the IU episode of JTBC's 'Hidden Singer 2,' where she impressed with her vocal similarities to the songstress.



Shannon made her debut in 2014. However, after having difficulty becoming known, she appeared as a contestant on SBS's 'K-Pop Star 6: The Last Chance,' where she competed against other lesser known idols and landed in the top 10.



During her time with MBK Entertainment, she released a number of singles, including "Love Don't Hurt," "Hello," and "Hatred Farewell."