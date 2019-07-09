Eun Ji Won says he understands restaurant workers after 'Kang's Kitchen'

Eun Ji Won revealed he understands restaurant workers a lot more after appearing on 'Kang's Kitchen'.



On the July 9th episode of 'Ji Suk Jin's Cultwo Show', Eun Ji Won discussed 'Kang's Kitchen', revealing all the filming for the reality show is done before airing. When asked if he's changed at all since the show, he expressed, "I feel bad even when I ask for an extra plate. I try to take one myself if I'm able to get up and bring one myself."



He continued, "When one of my chopsticks fall on the floor, I just wipe it on my pants and reuse it," sharing he fully understands how busy working at a restaurant could be.



In other news, Eun Ji Won recently made a comeback with "I'm on Fire". Did you watch the premiere of the new season of 'Kang's Kitchen'?