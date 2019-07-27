Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Seventeen roll out more member teaser images for upcoming single

Seventeen has revealed more individual comeback teaser images.

In addition to Mingyu, Dino, Joshua, Seungkwan, Woozi, and The8's teaser images, Seventeen unveiled the photos for the rest of the seven members -- S.Coups, Wonwoo, DK, Jun, Vernon, Junghan, and Hoshi. The group still hasn't announced the title of the single album, creating a higher anticipation for the fans. The blue swimming pool theme theme brings a certain coolness for the summer. Check them all out below!

Seventeen's official digital single will be released on August 5. 

Jun looks so unreal. He is such a beauty... i'm crying....

